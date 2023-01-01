The Duke Blue Devils took care of business against the Florida State Seminoles, and we recap the big New Year’s Eve win on Episode 473!

Duke’s Ryan Young had a perfect game from the field and the free throw line, and he led the charge for the Blue Devils. We also got great games from Jaylen Blakes and Dariq Whitehead, and the defense was on point in the team’s first game in 11 days. It was a great way to close out 2022, and Sam and Donald recap all the headlines, the good, and the bad. They also discuss their favorite plays and give out Player of the Week awards.

After the break, the Blue Devils next travel down the road to Raleigh to take on the NC State Wolfpack. It’s always a road game that is tough and can trip you up, so we go through what NC State brings to the table. Energy and intensity always defines these matchups, and Duke will need to make sure there’s room on the bus to bring both to Raleigh on Wednesday night.

We close with some kudos to the Duke Women’s Basketball team, who knocked off #6 NC State the other night and are 13-1 on the season so far! They have been playing some great basketball lately! Stay for the end credits, which may find you wanting to fire up an old disco classic!