YouTube Gold: The Big Miss

In general, and we know a lot of people won’t agree with this, but nonetheless: we think that basketball is much more exciting than football. This is largely because you spend more time deciding what you’re going to do next than you actually do doing it. As George Will famously said, football is violence punctuated by committee meetings.

Basketball is only stopped by a bad play of some sort or, of course, by TV timeouts. But even those can only happen when the clock stops.

However at times football can be tremendously exciting and Georgia put on a heck of a show. Down 38-24 in the fourth, the Bulldogs rallied and took a 42-41 lead with just :54 seconds to play.

Ohio State marched downfield and was in position to win if they could hit a 50-yard field goal. But sadly for the Buckeyes, Noah Ruggles wasn’t up to it: his attempt, with :32 left, hooked left. It wasn’t even close.

All Georgia had to do was to run out the clock.

Which they did.

They’ll be talking about this miss in Columbus for years to come. Ruggles may even become a verb - as in he ruggled it.

The team is deeply disappointed, but Ruggles? What could possibly be worse?

Hopefully he can put this behind him.