Check Out Zion’s Latest Shoes

Nike’s Jordan Brand signed Paolo Banchero this summer, and he joins former Blue Devils Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson as members of the Brotherhood with the premium brand.

Williamson has had some interesting projects since signing up. The Voodoo shoe was really interesting and notably kind of old school. The Hope Diamond was really cool. He got his little brother, Noah, to help with one that was also really sweet and a nice way to include his kid brother in a project and maybe get him some royalties too.

Clearly he’s had some fun with the Jordan Brand and made some pretty cool product. The newest one though is really going to strike a chord with Duke fans:

It’s the Jordan Zion 2 and it features Duke blue with some black trim.

It’s a nice look in general, simple, clean and to the point. We don’t know how it’ll do overall but lots of Blue Devil fans will love them.