Next Up For Duke Football: Northwestern

Date: 9/10/22

9/10/22 Time: 12:00 Noon

12:00 Noon Venue: Ryan Field

Ryan Field Video: FS1

Duke had an impressive debut against Temple, shutting out the Owls 30-0.

Of course, Temple is hardly a football power. Duke will get a very different sort of a test this weekend at Northwestern.

The Wildcats opened the season on August 27th in Dublin against Nebraska, winning 31-28. Nebraska is not what it once was but it’s still Nebraska so that’s still an impressive win. Certainly it counts more than beating Temple, and we’d guess Temple coach Stan Drayton would agree.

Duke won in 2021, 30-23, fending off a major comeback by the Wildcats, which Nebraska could not do.

Can quarterback Riley Leonard build on his sensational first week performance? Will Duke’s defense be as sturdy against a tougher opponent?

We’ll learn a lot Saturday. Don’t miss it.