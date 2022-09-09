 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Next Up For Duke Football: Northwestern

A much tougher opponent in Week 2

By JD King
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Temple at Duke
 DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 02: Duke Blue Devils helmets rest on a gear cabinet during the college football game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Temple Owls on September 2, 2022, in Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC.
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Date: 9/10/22
  • Time: 12:00 Noon
  • Venue: Ryan Field
  • Video: FS1

Duke had an impressive debut against Temple, shutting out the Owls 30-0.

Of course, Temple is hardly a football power. Duke will get a very different sort of a test this weekend at Northwestern.

The Wildcats opened the season on August 27th in Dublin against Nebraska, winning 31-28. Nebraska is not what it once was but it’s still Nebraska so that’s still an impressive win. Certainly it counts more than beating Temple, and we’d guess Temple coach Stan Drayton would agree.

Duke won in 2021, 30-23, fending off a major comeback by the Wildcats, which Nebraska could not do.

Can quarterback Riley Leonard build on his sensational first week performance? Will Duke’s defense be as sturdy against a tougher opponent?

We’ll learn a lot Saturday. Don’t miss it.

