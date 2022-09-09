Next Up For Duke Football: Northwestern

- Date: 9/10/22
- Time: 12:00 Noon
- Venue: Ryan Field
- Video: FS1
Duke had an impressive debut against Temple, shutting out the Owls 30-0.
Of course, Temple is hardly a football power. Duke will get a very different sort of a test this weekend at Northwestern.
The Wildcats opened the season on August 27th in Dublin against Nebraska, winning 31-28. Nebraska is not what it once was but it’s still Nebraska so that’s still an impressive win. Certainly it counts more than beating Temple, and we’d guess Temple coach Stan Drayton would agree.
Duke won in 2021, 30-23, fending off a major comeback by the Wildcats, which Nebraska could not do.
Can quarterback Riley Leonard build on his sensational first week performance? Will Duke’s defense be as sturdy against a tougher opponent?
We’ll learn a lot Saturday. Don’t miss it.
- 5 things to know before Duke football meets Northwestern on the road
- X-Factor: Duke football will need Jordan Moore to lead it past Northwestern’s secondary
- Scouting the opponent: Duke football set for road rematch against Northwestern
- Film room: Duke football needs to capitalize against Northwestern defense to go 2-0
- Duke vs Northwestern football first look: Series history, players to watch and odds
- Three matchups to watch against Duke
- Football: Northwestern seeks to maintain momentum in home opener against Duke
- Football: From blue to purple, NU’s Jeremiah Lewis ready to face his former team, Duke, on Saturday
- Football: Ready for redemption: Northwestern’s offense looks to show its improvement against 2021 opponent Duke
- Duke braces for tougher test at Northwestern
Loading comments...