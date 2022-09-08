Donovan Mitchell Has A Nice Farewell To His Utah Jazz Coach Quin Snyder

As you probably know, former Duke guard and assistant Quin Snyder stepped down recently as the coach of the Utah Jazz.

He didn't really say a whole lot about why, but perhaps it’s because Utah decided to blow up the roster and start over. Big man Rudy Gobert is now with the Minnesota Timberwolves and star guard Donovan Mitchell was recently traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In his farewell to Salt Lake City, which he posted on Instagram, Mitchell had this to say about his former coach: “Thank you for the memories and the incredible times… you guys watched me grow up on and off the floor… Coach Quin thank you for giving me the opportunity and trusting me to lead this team for the past 5 years‼️ Love ”

It’s a nice farewell to the city, and especially to Snyder. He has always had a knack for people and wherever he turns up next, he’ll do well with those players, too.