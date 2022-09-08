DBR Podcast #442 - TJ Power Commits

Just days ago, the DBR Podcast took a deep dive on a kid named TJ Power, telling you all about how the 6-8 PF exploded on the scene this summer and drew the attention of Coach Scheyer.

Well, just hours ago TJ Power announced to the world that he is picking Duke and will be the latest member of the top-rated duke class of 2023.

Having already told you a lot about him on our last episode, the podcast crew brought in a special guest to give them the lowdown on TJ... none other than Leo Papile, TJ’s summer EYBL coach and one of the true legends in the grassroots basketball world.

Coach Papile tells us all about the work ethic and character that has made TJ Power one of his favorite players. It is an episode you won’t want to miss.