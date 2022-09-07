 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Recruiting: TJ Power Will Be A Blue Devil

Another big get for young Jon Scheyer

By JD King
/ new
WORCESTER - TJ Power hugs his teammate after the win. NEPSAC Class AA boys’ basketball championship between Worcester Academy and Bradford Christian Academy Sunday, March 6, 2022. The final score was Worcester Academy 85, Bradford Christian 83. Spo Worcester Academy 6
WORCESTER - TJ Power hugs his teammate after the win. NEPSAC Class AA boys’ basketball championship between Worcester Academy and Bradford Christian Academy Sunday, March 6, 2022. The final score was Worcester Academy 85, Bradford Christian 83. Spo Worcester Academy 6
Christine Peterson/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

TJ Power has made his decision and he’ll be attending Duke.

A 6-8, 210 lb forward, Power blew up fairly late. He’s prized for his shooting ability and his general aptitude for the game.

He has strong family ties to Boston College - the volleyball gym there is called Power Gym - but chose to play in Cameron instead.

Aside from BC and Duke, he also had UNC, Virginia and Iowa on his final list. It’s bound to be a painful loss for Virginia, as Tony Bennett had focused on him early and made him a priority. And for a brief time, it appeared that UNC was in the lead too.

It’s another great get for Jon “the Terminator” Scheyer, who has been a lights-out recruiter since taking over for Mike Krzyzewski. Duke’s 2023 class now consists of Power, Mackenzie Mgbako, Sean Stewart, Caleb Foster and Jared McCain. Everyone except Power is seen as a Five Star recruit.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...