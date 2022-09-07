Duke Recruiting: TJ Power Will Be A Blue Devil

TJ Power has made his decision and he’ll be attending Duke.

A 6-8, 210 lb forward, Power blew up fairly late. He’s prized for his shooting ability and his general aptitude for the game.

He has strong family ties to Boston College - the volleyball gym there is called Power Gym - but chose to play in Cameron instead.

Aside from BC and Duke, he also had UNC, Virginia and Iowa on his final list. It’s bound to be a painful loss for Virginia, as Tony Bennett had focused on him early and made him a priority. And for a brief time, it appeared that UNC was in the lead too.

It’s another great get for Jon “the Terminator” Scheyer, who has been a lights-out recruiter since taking over for Mike Krzyzewski. Duke’s 2023 class now consists of Power, Mackenzie Mgbako, Sean Stewart, Caleb Foster and Jared McCain. Everyone except Power is seen as a Five Star recruit.