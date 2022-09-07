Duke Recruiting: TJ Power A “Duke Lean?”

The TJ Power sweepstakes heated up relatively late, but it’s at full boil and the Shrewsbury, Mass. native plans to announce Wednesday at 5:00.
He’s down to Duke, UNC, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. We generally like to go to non-Duke sites at times like this because they are less likely to be biased towards the Blue Devils.
So when Jerry Ratcliffe, who is a fine, veteran sportswriter but a Virginia guy when you get down to it, says Power is a heavy Duke lean over UVA, you have to pay attention.
Nothing is official until Power makes his announcement, but there are grounds for optimism. We’ll see later today.
