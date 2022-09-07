Wendell Carter Is About To Get Some Devilish Help And He’s Pretty Happy About That

Former Blue Devil Wendell Carter has established himself as a key member of the Orlando Magic’s front court. As you know, Orlando picked Duke’s Paolo Banchero #1 in this year’s NBA Draft and so far, he’s looked great, although like all rookies, he’s going to be periodically embarrassed. All in all, though, he made a great impression around the league.

That includes Carter, who sounds happy to have Banchero on board:

“Paolo is a great person. I met him when he came down to Orlando not too long ago. I didn’t have the best relationship with him since I was three years removed from when he went to Duke so I didn’t really know too much about him. I’ve heard good things about him from everybody else. My relationship with him, even though it just began, is pretty good. I think we’ll be good on and off of the court.”

Orlando has some roster work to do. They have more big men than they’ll need - Carter, Banchero, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, the Wagner Brothers and Jonathan Isaac - but on the bright side, they have trade options.

It’s hard to see them moving either Carter or Banchero though. Orlando could become the next Duke South.