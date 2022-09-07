 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wendell Carter Is About To Get Some Devilish Help And He’s Pretty Happy About That

As Paolo Banchero joins Carter with the Orlando Magic

By JD King
Golden State Warriors v Orlando Magic
ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 22: Wendell Carter Jr. #34 of the Orlando Magic shoots the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on March 22, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. 
Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

Former Blue Devil Wendell Carter has established himself as a key member of the Orlando Magic’s front court. As you know, Orlando picked Duke’s Paolo Banchero #1 in this year’s NBA Draft and so far, he’s looked great, although like all rookies, he’s going to be periodically embarrassed. All in all, though, he made a great impression around the league.

That includes Carter, who sounds happy to have Banchero on board:

“Paolo is a great person. I met him when he came down to Orlando not too long ago. I didn’t have the best relationship with him since I was three years removed from when he went to Duke so I didn’t really know too much about him. I’ve heard good things about him from everybody else. My relationship with him, even though it just began, is pretty good. I think we’ll be good on and off of the court.”

Orlando has some roster work to do. They have more big men than they’ll need - Carter, Banchero, Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, the Wagner Brothers and Jonathan Isaac - but on the bright side, they have trade options.

It’s hard to see them moving either Carter or Banchero though. Orlando could become the next Duke South.

