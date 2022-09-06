Zion Williamson 2K Video Goes Viral

For most of us, dunking a basketball with abandon is fantasy. We might be able to get to the rim, might even be able to dunk as long as no one else is in the way or there to call a walk.

For the most part though, being able to dunk with ease is a talent that not all that many people have. Fewer still have the talent to do that in the context of the NBA, perhaps the most competitive league in any sport in the world.

And not that many people in the NBA dunk like Zion Williamson can. A lot of guys have the strength and a lot of guys can jump. But no one has the package of leaping and power that Williamson does. The closest guy perhaps is LeBron James, but even James lacks the flair that that Williamson has for the dunk.

He sat out last season with an injury but as we’ve seen on several occasions, Williamson seems to be back and in supreme condition. Look at this video from NBA2K where he’s in a CGI suit and slamming away.

It’s good to see him back. We hope it’s a great year for Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.