Cam Reddish Update: Lakers Still Interested?

It’s always nice to be wanted, and it’s pretty clear that the Los Angeles Lakers want former Blue Devil Cam Reddish.

Reddish started out as an Atlanta Hawk but was traded to New York last season. The Lakers have been after him for some time, trying to get him this past season before the trade deadline. There were stories that LA was part of a proposed deal with New York and Utah for Donovan Mitchell that obviously didn’t go through as Mitchell was ultimately traded to Cleveland.

The Lakers apparently would like to move on from Russell Westbrook. Lavishly talented, Westbrook is not a great fit with LA.

How would Reddish be?

Well he’s an excellent three point shooter and while he was at Duke, we noticed that he became a much more deadly shooter when games got tight. When Duke mounted a massive comeback at Louisville, he hit the clutch shot. When Duke was on the verge of being upset at Florida State, Reddish drilled a game-winning three.

He can also be an effective defender and that never hurts.

This article proposes two ways that the Lakers could get Reddish: first, as part of a Westbrook trade and second as part of a trade for Kendrick Nunn.

Whatever it works out to, it’d be a great opportunity for Reddish. LA clearly needs help. LeBron James is pushing 40 and Anthony Davis has a bad injury history. Westbrook is just a poor fit.

The Lakers are not far from a massive rebuild and while it won’t be a fun experience, it would be a great chance for Reddish to establish himself as a major force for an iconic franchise.