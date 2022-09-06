Duke Recruiting: An Incoming Power Up?

Duke’s 2023 recruiting class may be complete before the 2022 class plays its first game in Cameron.

Jon Scheyer’s primary target to round out the 2023 class is, by all accounts, 4/5* forward TJ Power. And on Saturday, two Duke insiders put in “Crystal Ball” picks for Power to land in Durham.

As always, these picks must be taken with a grain of salt. The recruitment of JP Estrella is a recent cautionary tale: multiple Duke experts put in picks for Estrella to Duke before changing them weeks later, days before Estrella cancelled his visit to Durham. Now, Estrella will head to Tennessee.

That said, the scuttlebutt across recruiting insiders has been that the Blue Devils have lead in Power’s recruitment for some time now, and Power has said on multiple occasions he wants to commit in September. While reading the tea leaves is often a fool’s errand in recruiting, for now they all seem to be pointing in the same direction.

Were Power to commit, Duke’s 2023 class would have 5 players ranked as a 5* on at least one of the three top recruiting services (Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN), with all five players with the potential to be consensus Top 25 recruits when all is said and done. While the class’ star, Mackenzie Mgbako, may not be a superstar at the level of recent top recruits like Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero, the 2023 class could be one of the deepest in the OAD era.