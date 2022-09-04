Wendell Moore Update

Wendell Moore made a solid impression at Duke and that appears to have continued with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In Summer League play, he showed his versatility and his ability to fit in with, well, just about any group. That’s a vastly underestimated skill.

The T-Wolves are a team in transformation. They have Rudy Gobert now to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns. They have Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell.

They also have Austin Rivers, another member of the Brotherhood, who may be as good a mentor for Moore as anyone.

The nice thing about Moore is that you can put him in at three different positions and he can fit his game around everyone else’s.

Add in sterling character and he’s going to be a great addition to a young, rising team. Minnesota may be just a couple of pieces away from being an elite team. Moore may look back and realize he was in the right place at exactly the right time.