This Seems Like A Foolish Question: Can Zion Williamson And Brandon Ingram Get Along As Pelicans?

Here’s a silly but nonetheless important question: can former Blue Devils Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram play together?

Well the obvious answer is: duh. They’ve already done it.

However, that was last season when Williams sat out and Ingram found a chance to really expand his game. People have long marveled at his physical gets, but now his overall grasp of the game has caught up. He’s an excellent defender and now his offensive game has expanded. He’s become an excellent passer, having averaged 5.8 apg last season and showed a real clutch instinct.

But the key thing to remember is that they don’t really overlap all that much. Williamson is a bull who can cause chaos at any time. No one can match his combination of strength and quickness.

For his part, Ingram is one of the longest players in the NBA. Both are creative, unselfish players and those kinds of guys usually appreciate each other.

The only possible problem we can imagine is if there is an ego conflict, but that seems unlikely too. Ingram did appear to be frustrated when he was with the Lakers, but he, like Williamson, appears to be happy in New Orleans. Plus both are ready to win. There is no reason why they can’t.