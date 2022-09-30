YouTube Gold: Long NCAA Buzzer Beaters

The NCAA tournament is a beautiful event, not least of all because the games tend to be close and at times you see amazing buzzer beaters.

The greatest is still Christian Laettner’s shot against Kentucky in 1992, but probably not if you’re a fan of Northern Iowa or Gonzaga, or Kentucky for that matter.

But there are plenty to choose from. The one that Kris Jenkins hit for Villanova to beat UNC was truly spectacular - and the final play in the championship game.

Danny Ainge? Tyus Edney? Michael Jordan?

They're all great. But it’s even better when it’s a long shot and there have been some superbly dramatic long shots to notch big upsets in the NCAA tournament.

Watch for former Cavalier Paul Jesperson, who transferred to Northern Iowa and hit a tremendous buzzer beater from half court - and he knew it was going in. Watch his body language.

There’s also a great shot of Miami’s Jim Larranaga being stunned by a Loyola buzzer beater and, of course, Duke’s Thomas Hill losing it when Laettner hit the Kentucky shot, apparently trying to cry but being too amazed to really let the tears go.

There’s truly nothing like it.