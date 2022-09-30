A Look At NCAA Basketball Teams That Gained And Lost Before This Season

Over at CBS Sports, David Cobb rates some off-season moves for various teams including Duke.

Dariq Whitehead’s injury is a bummer but Cobb deems the transition a success and again notes that Scheyer has nailed two great recruiting classes before he’s even coached a game.

Down on: Arizona. The Wildcats had a phenomenal first season under Tommy Lloyd but heavy losses will limit this year’s team.

High on: Indiana. Like UA, IU has a coach going into his second year in Mike Woodson, and he’s quickly changed the perception about the Hoosiers.

Down on: Louisville because Kenny Payne hasn’t torn it up yet on the recruiting trail. Nolan Smith will be a major help there.

High on: Virginia. The Cavs have reloaded and should be very, very good.

Down on: Clemson, mostly because PJ Hall is still injured.

High on: Danny White at Georgia. He’s a quality coach who should make the Bulldogs much better.

Down on: Georgia Tech, where Josh Pastner has what looks to be a limited roster and a new AD who may decide to put his own stamp on the roster.

It’s a good read to do prep work for the season.