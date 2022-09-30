As Jon Scheyer Starts To Settle In, His Players Demonstrate Great Faith In Their Coach

Kyle Williams and Steve Wiseman have a great article up about Jon Scheyer as he starts his head coaching journey. They also delve into what the players think so far.

Jeremy Roach crossed his fingers and said “we’re this close.”

Jacob Grandison pointed to authenticity

And his experience as a high school and Duke player at the highest levels also help his players to believe in him.

There’s a lot here but what isn’t in here is something we’ve heard more than once, put more or less like this on all occasions: Scheyer was an ok student at Duke, certainly not someone would dazzle academically.

Basketball-wise? We’ve heard people say that his basketball IQ is extraordinary. We saw that on the court of course We used to marvel that Scheyer could go for incredible lengths without making any mistakes.

We saw another glimpse of it as he explained to Tre Jones that if he missed a free throw intentionally where the ball was likely to go and sure enough he was there to pick it up when that happened in Chapel Hill.

It’s all speculation and hype until we see him in action, but the confidence the players have in him is yet another good sign.