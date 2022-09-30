Zion Williamson: Now The Pelicans Are Getting Excited Too

The raves about former Duke star Zion Williamson’s conditioning continues, this time after his first Pelicans scrimmage of the season.

Larry Nance, Jr. said “He looks like Z. Dude hasn’t played basketball for 500-something days. It’s not like none of us are expecting that right away but shoot, I got to be honest with you, dude looks good. It’s going to take time for everybody to adjust to him. It’s going to take him time to adjust to everybody, but it’s hard not to be impressed...He looks like the same wrecking ball we all know and love. Very pleased to say the least.”

Coach Willie Green said Williamson looked “amazing” and lauded his strength and speed. And while he looks cut and in tremendous condition, he does look faster, as you can see here.

The first preseason game is on Tuesday (8:30 CDT) and it’s going to be broadcast on TNT.