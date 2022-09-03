Duke Crushes Temple In First Game Of Elko Era, 30-0

Duke was likely to win against Temple Friday night if only because the Blue Devils were a notch above the Owls in most regards: better facilities, better conference, and now we see, a better quarterback.

Who had Riley Leonard completing his first 15 passes and finishing 24-30?

That’s a tremendous debut and one that Duke can build on. The 30-0 win was Duke’s first shutout since a big win over NCCU in 2015.

The Blue Devils held Temple to 65 yards rushing and 114 passing.

You kind of thought that Duke would do well on defense - it’s new coach Mike Elko’s specialty after all - but the powerhouse performance from Reilly was a total surprise, but. very welcome one.

Duke will get a better measuring stick next Saturday as the Blue Devils travel to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats. That probably won't be as easy as Temple turned out to be, but it’s early September. We can still dream.