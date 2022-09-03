 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Duke Crushes Temple In First Game Of Elko Era, 30-0

Behind a superb game from Riley Leonard

By JD King
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Temple at Duke
 DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 02: Duke Blue Devils quarterback Riley Leonard (13) moves out of the pocket as Temple Owls defensive lineman Jalen Satchell (90) closest in during the college football game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Temple Owls on September 2, 2022, in Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC.
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Duke was likely to win against Temple Friday night if only because the Blue Devils were a notch above the Owls in most regards: better facilities, better conference, and now we see, a better quarterback.

Who had Riley Leonard completing his first 15 passes and finishing 24-30?

That’s a tremendous debut and one that Duke can build on. The 30-0 win was Duke’s first shutout since a big win over NCCU in 2015.

The Blue Devils held Temple to 65 yards rushing and 114 passing.

You kind of thought that Duke would do well on defense - it’s new coach Mike Elko’s specialty after all - but the powerhouse performance from Reilly was a total surprise, but. very welcome one.

Duke will get a better measuring stick next Saturday as the Blue Devils travel to Northwestern to take on the Wildcats. That probably won't be as easy as Temple turned out to be, but it’s early September. We can still dream.

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...