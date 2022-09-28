More On Duke’s Media Day

Duke’s Media Day was Tuesday and obviously the big story was Jon Scheyer taking over and leading the program. However, there were some other things of note as well, including multiple player interviews. With so many new players, there are bound to be lots of questions to ask.

Steve Wiseman also has an article up on Dereck Lively and Kyle Filipowski, Duke’s two young and very promising big men. The question posed is: can they play together?

The easy answer: why not? They’re both intelligent players with a versatile skill set. No reason why they can’t complement each other on the court.

Of course it’s more complicated than that. It might be that a particular group of five guys do things together better than the other guys. Lively and Filipowski wouldn’t be the first two guys to play college ball and have to adjust their expectations. It’s fairly common, even for some elite players.

Watching this team figure out what works is going to be really interesting, particularly with a new coach with different ideas.