More On Zion Williamson’s Transformation

The buzz about Zion Williamson continues, with a lot of people raving about the work he put in to change his body.

Kendrick Perkins is among them. The former Celtics big man says this:

“Kudos to Zion, because from my understanding, he cleaned up his circle and the people around him that actually got him moving in the right direction. We know he’s a franchise player. But with all the firepower that they have offensively, I just want to see how he’s gonna be utilized in that offense. Is he gonna play small forward? Is he gonna play center at times? Whatever the case may be, I expect big things from Zion.”

That’s one of the more amazing things about Williamson. He could play at any of five positions and be a mismatch at any of them.

As we said Monday, some people thought he didn’t look any different but we thought he looked totally different and that you could really see it in his face. Someone put up this side-by-side comparison on Twitter. It’s not just his face. He really has transformed his body.

Incidentally, this is the first time that we have seen the Bill Russell 6 patch.