JJ Redick Has A Sweet New Deal With ESPN

Duke legend JJ Redick’s post-NBA career is flourishing. His podcast is hugely influential - just look at the recent interview he did with Brooklyn Net Ben Simmons, which has resonated far and wide, even getting a response from Shaquille O’ Neal. His video riff on Bob Cousy this summer was unfortunate, but even there, Redick showed he has enormous influence.

Now ESPN has expanded his deal and presence on the World Wide Leader: according to to the network, his responsibilities will include “a regular #NBA game assignment, #NBADraft coverage & appearances across ESPN programs.”

He’s going to be on at least 25 games a year and will also be part of NBA draft coverage as well as being on whatever studio shows they assign him to. He has to work with Richard Jefferson, but what can you do? Nothing’s perfect (we get the feeling that Jefferson is the kind of guy who searches on his name a lot, so he’ll probably see this He never got over losing to Duke in 2001, as far as we can tell. So RJ: who’s your daddy? Battier!)

Turner also made a run at him, but we’re not sure what they had in mind. Their NBA studio show is just about good as it can be. Redick offers intelligent, often aggressive commentary, he’s always prepared and gets provocative material, as we saw with Simmons recently. The atmosphere at TNT is much looser. He’d find a way to fit we’re sure, but ESPN’s deal is probably better and fits his strengths better as well. He made a good decision.