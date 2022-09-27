DBR Podcast #446 - QB Time With Riley Leonard

We’re back with more Duke Football flavor than Duke Basketball this week, but alas, the Blue Devils were not able to continue their early season winning streak against Kansas. Jason is out but Sam and Donald are here to bring you positive vibes. Our collective take on the Kansas game is that while we are disappointed that Duke wasn’t able to overcome the home favorites, we see Duke’s progress so far and the performances across the rest of the ACC, and we don’t think that Duke making a bowl game is entirely out of the question in the first year of the Mike Elko era.

After the break, we bring you an interview that Jason did with Riley Leonard, Duke’s sophomore quarterback who has been a revelation this season. We conducted the interview before the Kansas game, but we’ll say that Leonard’s answers still hold.

We wrap with a quick discussion about Duke commit Jared McCain’s NIL deal with Champs Sports. McCain appears to be getting a jump on his sponsorship deals even before he reaches Duke’s campus, which is a pretty cool development.

Stay in touch with us at dbrpodcast at gmail.com, and we’ll be back soon to break down the new episode of Duke Blue Planet and start getting ready for basketball season.