JJ Redick And Austin Rivers Enter The Ben Simmons Saga

What a strange story all the way around

By JD King
/ new
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Clippers
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: J.J. Redick #4 of the Los Angeles Clippers is congratulated by teammate Austin Rivers #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers after scoring the game winning basket against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of the basketball game at Staples Center March 24, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. 
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Ben Simmons was on Duke legend JJ Redick’s “The Old Man and the Three” podcast this week and talked for the first time about what happened between him and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Here’s what he told Redick: “I was trying to do the right thing and I just was not in that place to play. I just couldn’t do it… I actually spoke to [coach] Doc [Rivers] before practice. I was like, ‘Doc, I’m not ready mentally. I’m not ready. Please just understand that.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I’m gonna put you in any way....I’m getting fined for not lifting weights but physically I’m one of the strongest guys on the team...Obviously, I didn’t handle things the right way but also the team didn’t either.”

Which apparently triggered Doc’s son, and former Blue Devil Austin Rivers, who read an Instagram thread on the “The Old Man and the Three’s” Instagram account and posted this: “Bro you actually believe this dude? If y’all only knew…”

We have no idea what father and son do or don’t talk about, but you know they talk about basketball. That’s their bond. Toss in son-in-law and Austin’s Duke teammate Seth Curry, and the texts are bound to fly.

Who would have thought that a story about Ben Simmons could end up with so many Duke connections?

