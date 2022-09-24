Next Up For Duke Football: Undefeated...Kansas?

Date: 9/24

9/24 Time: 12:00 ET

12:00 ET Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium Video: FS1

If you had Duke and Kansas both at 3-0 and with a sellout crowd, would you mind buying lottery tickets for everyone? We’ll pay you for them, because your prognostication skills are pretty impressive.

Both schools have struggled for years and have often been among the worst football programs in all the power conferences.

Both schools are coming off of disappointing seasons and both have new coaches. Both are undefeated and while Duke had its first sellout in a few years last season, now KU gets its first in a good while too.

Duke has played solid, crisp, smart football with good offense and very capable defense. Kansas, on the other hand, hasn’t scored less than 48 points, which it hung on Houston last weekend. The Jayhawks also scored 55 against West Virginia in a Double OT win and 56 on Tennessee Tech.

Clearly, Duke’s defense will have its hands full against Kansas, and the Jayhawks, based on their prodigious offensive output and their much tougher schedule, has to be considered the favorite in this one. However, even if Duke loses, we’ll learn a lot in Lawrence.