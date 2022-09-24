Duke Football Falls To 3-1 At Kansas

When Duke and Kansas scheduled each other, it probably seemed, for both teams, like a winnable game.

And it was.

But the idea in the beginning was to schedule a weak opponent for a winnable game and neither team looks as weak as people expected.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels threw for four touchdowns in the 35-27 and deserved the win, but Duke fought back. The Jayhawks were up 35-20 with 4:42. Duke scored again with 2:40 left in the game and had the ball back with 2:16. The Blue Devils put together a solid drive but it ended when KU stopped Duke on fourth-and-seven with 1:19 left.

Duke was just 5-15 on third down conversions, but there were some bright notes: Kansas has been averaging 53 ppg and the Blue Devils held them to 18 points under that.

And second, Duke fought. They didn’t accept losing. This team fought back. We’d prefer the win obviously but character matters too and Duke showed a lot.