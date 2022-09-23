RJ Barrett Shoe News

Honestly, for a long time we had no idea that people bought shoes as investments, but it makes sense: if you have an original pair of Air Jordans, people are going to pay good money. It’s really no different than baseball cards, except that shoes actually have some tangible value.

Not that anyone who collects is going to wear their investments.

Former Blue Devil RJ Barrett has his latest shoes out and they look different, and in a good way, too. They come with his number 9 on the tongue, just under the Maple Leaf, which he includes as a proud Canadian.

The shoes are mostly white and are mismatched: one with blue highlights and one with red.

The red is a nod to the Canadian flag, while the blue looks south to Cameron and Duke.

They are a nice, clean design even if you don’t like the two-tone style, and that’s a relief, since so many shoes are just, well...ugly. It’s wrong to speak ill of the dead, but someone should have told Kobe those shoes shown here are horrific.

Barrett’s new Pumas and Zion Williamson’s recent release with the Jordan Brand are both clean and understated. It’s a refreshing trend.