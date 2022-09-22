Duke Recruiting: Scheyer Visits Robert Brown

Jon Scheyer has been an immensely successful recruiter so far, having put together two tremendous classes already.

Recruiting never really ends and it’s even more all-consuming now, with transfers coming and going as fast as a Sonoran rain storm.

Getting talent, much less keeping it, is getting harder and harder, which makes Scheyer’s remarkable start that much more impressive.

This week, he visited rising big man Robert Brown, who is also considering Missouri, Illinois, Michigan State and UNC.

This article says he sees, or saw, UNC as his “dream school.” Most guys have a dream school, a lot get offered by said dream school, and then you have to match that against what you have learned on your visits.

Then again, sometimes guys do get to go their childhood dream. JJ Redick always wanted Duke after seeing the Laettner Shot in 1992 and now freshman Jaden Schutt wants be a Blue Devil, partly because he admires Redick.

Stay tuned.