YouTube Gold: Scottie Pippen’s Finest

Playing with Michael Jordan means being overshadowed and that certainly happened to Scottie Pippen when he was with the Chicago Bulls.

Pippen’s story is well-known. From Hamburg, Arkansas, population yet to top 3,000, Pippen didn’t seem like a major prospect in high school. For one thing, he was only 6-1. For another, well, no one was looking in small town Arkansas for talent and it’s not like today where everyone joins an AAU team and gets seen.

So it took awhile for Pippen to reach physical maturity and while he was playing for Central Arkansas, it wasn't like he was obviously a Hall of Fame pick.

Jerry Krause was on to him though and engineered a trade with Seattle to get him in the 1987 draft and soon enough, Pippen was a revelation and a nightmare because the guy most likely to stop Jordan now played with him.

This video captures some of his greatest moments. As we said, Jordan overshadowed Pippen and still does, but you don’t have to watch long to see the greatness.