Wojo Update - After Being Let Go By Marquette, He’s Enjoying Life More Than Ever

As you probably know - and if you don’t, apologies for being the bearers of bad news, even if it’s late - but Steve Wojciechowski was let go by Marquette after last season. You may be wondering what he’s been up to since then. Well, for possibly the first time in his life, Wojo is just...chilling.

He and his family left Milwaukee and he’s in Park City Utah, living near the mountains and streams.

He’s doing yoga. He’s enjoying seeing a therapist. He grew a beard. He bought a pickup.

You might think he was devastated to be fired, and there’s no way to spin it as a positive. But a lot of positive things have come out of it for him, and he’s still scratching his coaching itch by working with teams his sons are on, both football and basketball.

Basically, it sounds like he’s found that while coaching requires you to grind non-stop, there are things outside of that life that are also valuable. Basically it sounds like he’s doing a work/life inventory and finding a lot of pleasure in other things. And living in a beautiful area certainly can’t hurt.