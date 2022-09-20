Could the NBA once again let high school players bypass college and enter the NBA Draft? That’s the primary topic of discussion on Episode 445!

The NBA and NBA Players Association are discussing potentially allowing 18 year olds to enter the NBA Draft beginning in 2024. Jason, Sam, and Donald discuss the ramifications of how that would affect Duke’s recruiting and whether it would alleviate the number of players that would leave college early to chase their NBA dreams.

After the break, we say goodbye to Jason, but Sam and Donald stick around to discuss the 3-0 Duke Football Team, who pummeled NC A&T over the weekend. They also discuss the upcoming contest against Kansas, who are also 3-0. It has become a fairly significant game as Duke seeks to close out the non-conference portion of their schedule undefeated.

Finally, the Point Gawd is once again a WNBA champion! Chelsea Gray won another ring as the Las Vegas Aces won their first title. In the process. Gray was named WNBA Finals MVP. She’s truly a special talent, and Sam and Donald discuss just how great she was for the Aces in the postseason. We end with Sam giving us a couple of favorite memories from his Paris travels.