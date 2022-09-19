YouTube Gold: Danny Ferry’s Big Night

Danny Ferry had an interesting and great career at Duke. As a freshman, he started for a time when Jay Bilas was hurt, if memory serves, and went back to the bench when he returned.

He was a solid reserve as a freshman but really came into his own as a sophomore. Duke made it back to the Sweet Sixteen after going 37-3 his freshman year and in his junior and season years, made it back to the Final Four.

He was a significant college star for most of his career and after his senior season was selected #2 in the 1989 NBA Draft.

In that senior year, Ferry was really, really good. He was never overwhelmingly talented but he had a tremendous feel for the game and had highly advanced skills for a 6-10 player of his era.

When Duke went to Miami in December of 1988, when Miami was one of the last of the Independents, Ferry erupted, scoring a Duke record 58 points. It was a stunning performance and still stands as Duke’s single-game scoring record. Here are the highlights of Ferry’s performance on that night.