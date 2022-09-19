After A Brilliant Finals, Chelsea Gray Wins WNBA MVP

This is pretty great: former Blue Devil Chelsea Gray helped the Las Vegas Aces win the WNBA championship this Sunday, beating the Connecticut Sun in four games.

In the final game, Gray played 37 minutes, scored 20 on 9-13 and 2-3 from behind the line, 2-2 from the free throw line, had five rebounds, passed out six assists and had a steal.

For the series she averaged 18.2 ppg, six assists, three boards and 1.2 steals.

According to CBS Sports, Gray “either scored or assisted on 379 of the Aces’ 860 points (44 percent), the most by a single player in WNBA postseason history.“

That’s an astonishing level of dominance and Gray, incidentally, is the first player from Duke, either in the WNBA or NBA, to win the Finals MVP. In her case, it was richly deserved.