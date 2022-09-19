 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

After A Brilliant Finals, Chelsea Gray Wins WNBA MVP

What a great run for the former Blue Devil

By JD King
2022 WNBA Finals - Las Vegas Aces v Connecticut Sun
UNCASVILLE, CT - SEPTEMBER 18: Chelsea Gray #12 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait with the 2022 WNBA Championship and MVP trophies after Game 4 of the 2022 WNBA Finals on September 18, 2022 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
Photo by Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images

This is pretty great: former Blue Devil Chelsea Gray helped the Las Vegas Aces win the WNBA championship this Sunday, beating the Connecticut Sun in four games.

In the final game, Gray played 37 minutes, scored 20 on 9-13 and 2-3 from behind the line, 2-2 from the free throw line, had five rebounds, passed out six assists and had a steal.

For the series she averaged 18.2 ppg, six assists, three boards and 1.2 steals.

According to CBS Sports, Gray “either scored or assisted on 379 of the Aces’ 860 points (44 percent), the most by a single player in WNBA postseason history.“

That’s an astonishing level of dominance and Gray, incidentally, is the first player from Duke, either in the WNBA or NBA, to win the Finals MVP. In her case, it was richly deserved.

