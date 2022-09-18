Netflix’s Redeem Team Documentary Is Almost Here

As we think we mentioned earlier this summer, Netflix has a documentary coming soon about the 2008 US Olympic mens’ basketball team, aka The Redeem Team.

Mike Krzyzewski was the coach of course and he had a lot to learn. He was taking NBA players, a level of basketball that he had never coached, and there was no particular reason why they should embrace a college coach.

In the trailer, Coach K says that “A lot of them weren’t known as great team players. I had a lot of concerns, that’s why we recruited Kobe Bryant.”

The two of them knew each other well. Krzyzewski had recruited the late Bryant in high school before he decided to go straight to the NBA.

K wanted Bryant because not only was he the best player in the world, but he would also set the tone for the team. If he said stop shooting, the other guys would listen. And when he said he was going to be defense-first in the Olympics, well, that won him even more respect.

The documentary debuts on October 7th. Basketball fans shouldn't miss it.