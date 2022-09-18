Cam Reddish Update

A lot of the summer was taken up with rumors about former Duke star RJ Barrett and a possible trade from the New York Knicks to the Utah Jazz.

That didn’t come about, which may have pleased Barrett as he’s a life-long Knicks fan, but the rumor mill is still churning.

Who’s it about now?

Barrett’s Duke and Knicks teammate Cam Reddish.

There are rumors that he has asked for a trade and counter-stories that he has not. There are suggestions that he is bound for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Dallas Mavericks have come up, as have the Houston Rockets.

And there’s this, that suggests he could be just the guy for Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

There’s a whole lot of smoke here, but not much fire - at least not yet.