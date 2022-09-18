 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cam Reddish Update

Rumors abound.

By JD King
New York Knicks v Portland Trail Blazers
Cam Reddish #21 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 12, 2022 in Portland, Oregon
A lot of the summer was taken up with rumors about former Duke star RJ Barrett and a possible trade from the New York Knicks to the Utah Jazz.

That didn’t come about, which may have pleased Barrett as he’s a life-long Knicks fan, but the rumor mill is still churning.

Who’s it about now?

Barrett’s Duke and Knicks teammate Cam Reddish.

There are rumors that he has asked for a trade and counter-stories that he has not. There are suggestions that he is bound for the Los Angeles Lakers, but the Dallas Mavericks have come up, as have the Houston Rockets.

And there’s this, that suggests he could be just the guy for Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau.

There’s a whole lot of smoke here, but not much fire - at least not yet.

