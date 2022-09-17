Duke Rolls Past NC A&T, 40-29

Duke had no trouble with NC A&T Saturday evening, shooting out to a 21-0 lead behind another hot start from QB Riley Leonard, who opened by hitting his first 11 passes. That included two touchdowns, finishing with four. With the win, Duke moves to 3-0.

The Blue Devils took a 28-6 lead into halftime and basically overwhelmed the Aggies.

It’s not surprising - it’s basically a money game for A&T. Duke has much more talent and resources. It would have been a surprise if it had been a close game or an upset.

There were some big plays in this one. Jaylen Stinson ran the opening kickoff back to the Aggies 35 yard line and later, DeWayne Carter picked up an A&T fumble and ran it back 35 yards for a touchdown. Tight end Nicky Dalmolin got a 38 yard touchdown as well.

It’s been a great start to the Mike Elko era. A major challenge may loom next weekend though: Kansas is also 3-0 under a new coach and they just beat Houston 48-30 so their rebuild seems to be going well too. Last weekend they took out West Virginia, 55-42 in overtime and that followed a 56-10 win over Tennessee Tech. The Jayhawks are averaging 53 ppg and that poses an interesting challenge for the Blue Devils.