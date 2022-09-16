Next Up For Duke Football: NC A&T

- Date: 9/10
- Time: 6:00 PM
- Venue: Wallace Wade
- Video: ACCNX/ESPN+
Duke Football is 2-0 after last weekend’s big win at Northwestern and the Blue Devils have a chance Saturday to move to 3-0 with a win over North Carolina A&T.
There is a lot of excitement about Duke Football right now and for the first time in a while, Wally Wade is sold out. The horseshoe should be rocking Saturday.
Here’s a list of links to help get ready for the game. If Duke wins, the Blue Devils have a reasonable (though not certain) shot at going to 4-0 with Kansas next up. That is followed by Virginia, Georgia Tech and UNC. Those will be tougher but it’s not like any of them are Alabama.
The downside to a surprising season would be that other schools would start trying to throw money at Mike Elko, but that’s a problem to worry about if the early success keeps up and all things considered, not a bad problem to have.
