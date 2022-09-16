 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Next Up For Duke Football: NC A&T

By JD King
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Temple at Duke
 DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 02: Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Eli Pancol (6) tries to bring in the bobbled pass during the college football game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Temple Owls on September 2, 2022, in Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC.
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Date: 9/10
  • Time: 6:00 PM
  • Venue: Wallace Wade
  • Video: ACCNX/ESPN+

Duke Football is 2-0 after last weekend’s big win at Northwestern and the Blue Devils have a chance Saturday to move to 3-0 with a win over North Carolina A&T.

There is a lot of excitement about Duke Football right now and for the first time in a while, Wally Wade is sold out. The horseshoe should be rocking Saturday.

Here’s a list of links to help get ready for the game. If Duke wins, the Blue Devils have a reasonable (though not certain) shot at going to 4-0 with Kansas next up. That is followed by Virginia, Georgia Tech and UNC. Those will be tougher but it’s not like any of them are Alabama.

The downside to a surprising season would be that other schools would start trying to throw money at Mike Elko, but that’s a problem to worry about if the early success keeps up and all things considered, not a bad problem to have.

