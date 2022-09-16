YouTube Gold: 2019 Duke vs. Virginia In Cameron

IN 2019, Duke and Virginia were both excellent. Duke had Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, Tre Jones and Jack White, all of whom would make it to the NBA.

Virginia had Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome, D’Andre Hunter, Mamadi Diakite and Jay Huff, all of whom also made it to the NBA.

They had two very taut, thrilling games that season. Duke prevailed in both, winning at home 72-70 and winning in Charlottesville, 81-71. You may remember the Durham game for Zion Williamson’s powerful dunk over the 7-2 Huff and the UVA game for his surreal block of a corner shot by the 6-9 Hunter.

The second game, in Durham, was much tougher but both games were played a a very high level. Duke had immense talent and Virginia had a vastly experienced team that would go on to win the national championship with the last three games being just incredible.

The Duke-UVA games weren’t on that extraordinary level but they were both damned good and memorable.