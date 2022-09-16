Duke Recruiting: Another Reason To Hit Montverde

Duke has had some real success with Montverde lately: RJ Barrett and Dariq Whitehead both played there before heading to Durham. Future Blue Devil Sean Stewart is there now, as are the Flagg brothers, Cooper and Ace, and another potential target is too: 6-10 Asa Newell.

He’s in the class of 2024 and though talented, he apparently hasn’t drawn huge interest yet. As we’ve learned though, Jon Scheyer has a good eye for talent and that includes emerging talent.

It’s kind of ludicrous to rank players in general and particularly when players are young and still growing. Dominating 14 and 15-year-olds is not the same thing as excelling in college and some of those same 14-and-15 -year-olds are going to develop into superb talents.

Still, Scheyer has demonstrated an ability to identify guys who are good and going to get better.

Sounds like more trips to Montverde are on the horizon.