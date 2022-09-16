 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Duke Recruiting: An Illini Perspective On James Brown

As the chase for the young big man heats up

By JD King
Duke v Wake Forest
WINSTON SALEM, NORTH CAROLINA - JANUARY 12: Associate head coach Jon Scheyer of the Duke Blue Devils directs his team against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during their game at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on January 12, 2022 in Winston Salem, North Carolina. Duke won 76-64.
As we say from time to time, we like to look at recruiting sites from other fan bases to see recruiting battles from other perspectives. Not to say that they know everything but they hear things like we hear things and sometimes might have a better sense of how a particular recruit is leaning, which, of course, could be good or bad news.

In this case, here’s the headline: “Duke is sniffing around top Illini target for 2024.”

The writer, Rees Woodcock, goes on to say this: “Duke is going to be a problem in the Brown recruitment. Not only do they have the power of being Duke, but Scheyer is also from the Chicago area. He went to high school at Glenbrook North, which is just north of Chicago. He was a Chicago area kid who went to Duke and had a good career.”

He’s not the only one. Duke has had plenty of kids out of the Windy City for decades now.

In this case, Johnson is a 6-10 5 star recruit in the Class of 2024 who has really caused a buzz. Illinois fans seem somewhat optimistic but definitely concerned that the Terminator (aka Scheyer) has gotten involved.

