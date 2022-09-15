YouTube Gold: Robert Horry ID’s His Hardest Working Teammate Ever

So here’s a great trivia question: what non-Celtic won the most titles. Michael Jordan? Scottie Pippen?

Nope.

Robert Horry won seven titles: two with the Houston Rockets, three with the Los Angeles Lakers and two more with the San Antonio Spurs.

As this video points out, he had amazing coaches like Rudy Tomjanovich, Phil Jackson and Gregg Popovich and played with guys like Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’ Neal, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobli and, we guess, Dennis Rodman, at least briefly with the Lakers.

So he’s a good person to ask about a lot of things. In this clip, he is asked about the brilliant coaches he had and also who the hardest working player he ever had as a teammate.

He talks a bit about the commitment it takes to be an NBA player and how hard you have to work and the sacrifices you make, and then he reveals his choice: Kobe Bryant.