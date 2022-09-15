What Should We Expect From Zion Williamson This Season?

Now in his third season, even with an already extensive injury history, Duke great Zion Williamson nonetheless continues to fascinate people with his extraordinary game.

At 6-6 and 284, he shouldn’t be able to do the things he can do...but he does them anyway.

After missing all of last season, Williamson is healthy and ready to go. Injuries are still a concern and will be until he proves he is durable.

No one doubts his talent though.When he was at Duke, someone told the team that they had all won the genetic lottery...”but Zion won twice.”

But if he stays healthy...how good can he be?

One NBA exec says very good indeed. Here’s his logic: “Two years ago, Zion was a Top 5 offensive player,” the NBA executive told Hoopshype.com. “His case is pretty simple. Do that again and be better on defense, and he’s for sure a franchise guy.”

Watching him is not like watching anyone else. Here’s hoping he has a healthy and productive season. You’ll have to scroll down to see the Williamson comments.