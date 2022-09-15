DBR Podcast #444 - The ACC Schedule Is Here!

The ACC released it full conference schedule this week and you can bet that the DBR Podcast gang spent a good bit of time pouring over the sked to see who got a break and who got a tough assignment from the scheduling gods.

The analysis, of course, begins with Duke’s schedule. The podcast tells us about the biggest hurdles along the way (hint: the UNC to Miami turnaround is going to be really tough) and which games may be a bit more relaxing.

There’s also the matter of 3 ACC games in the month of December, something we have not seen very often in the past.

After the break, the podcast turns its gaze to the rest of the conference. They see one team projected in the middle of the ACC pack who got a phenomenally easy ACC schedule. And no analysis of the conference schedule would be complete without a look at what UNC faces this coming season.