Duke Recruiting: Carter Bryant Offered

Carter Bryant, a 6-6, 170 lb. forward from California, tweeted Tuesday that he had been offered by Duke.

Generally seen as a 5-Star prospect, the class of 2024 prospect is getting tons of attention. UCLA is after him, Gonzaga too. Louisville is interested. UNLV, Illinois and Xavier are after him too. And he has a soft spot for Arizona, where his aunt, Shaquille Torres, played volleyball. He says he kind of grew up on campus, so that’s potentially a big advantage for Tommy Lloyd.

There’s a long way to go in this battle but it’s worth keeping an eye on.