Duke’s Full Schedule Released

Duke released the full schedule for Jon Scheyer’s first season on Tuesday.

The first game of the Scheyer era is against Jacksonville on Monday, November 7th. ACC player begins early on December 3rd at home against Boston College.

There are two more ACC games in December as Duke visits Wake Forest on the 20th and at home vs. FSU on the 31st.

The UNC games are on February 4th (Cameron) and March 4th (Chapel Hill).

The non-conference highlights are Kansas in the Champions Classic on November 15th, the Phil Knight Legacy with a solid field, Ohio State in Cameron for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and Iowa in the Jimmy V Classic.

It’s going to be a fascinating season as we begin to learn about Scheyer as a head coach. He’s widely seen as a brilliant basketball mind. We’ll get a really good idea about how he’ll change things before the calendar turns in January.