Well This Is Different - Duke Football Is Sold Out This Saturday

Didn’t see that coming

By JD King
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Temple at Duke
Background: DURHAM, NC - SEPTEMBER 02: Duke Blue Devils running back Jordan Waters (7) breaks through the defense during the college football game between the Duke Blue Devils and the Temple Owls on September 2, 2022, in Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, NC.
Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quite honestly, we weren’t sure what to expect from Mike Elko’s first season as Duke football coach, but we really didn’t expect significant excitement.

We thought it would be a rebuilding year, you know? The team struggled last year and it’s not like you can count on a freshmen class to get things turned around. That can happen in basketball, but football? Not so much.

So a lot of it has to be down to coaching. Elko is essentially taking the same group that David Cutcliffe had last year and has done a tremendous job so far.

Duke won its opener over Temple and then won a huge game on the road at Northwestern this past Saturday.

And now the excitement is building: Duke’s game against North Carolina A&T is sold out.

It’s been a while since Duke has done that - NCCU in 2018 was the last time. But in that case, both fan bases were in the same town and that probably helped.

It’s a really encouraging sign for Duke Football. And as we said, Duke has a reasonable shot at going 4-0 which would be a tremendous start.

