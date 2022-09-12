The Funniest Part Of NBA2K? Players Reacting To Their Rankings

Video games have come a very, very long way. They are no longer flat and boring as they once were; now they’re dynamic and the graphics are phenomenal. Take NBA2K for instance.

Earlier versions were fun (maybe) but it’s not like you could imagine they had much to do with basketball.

Now they’ve gotten better and millions and millions of people play, including a whole lot of NBA players.

And one of the better parts of the this year’s version is how much complaining current players are doing about their own rankings.

Almost no one is happy. LeBron is upset, KD is upset, Klay Thompson too. Keep in mind a lot of these guys actually play the game and, naturally, take a great interest in their own avatars.

And now former Blue Devil Kyrie Irving is unhappy as well.

Irving said this: “Yo, what? An 89 though bro? Look, I’m torn. Do I care about a video game rating? Or do I care about getting buckets in real life and just being who I am? But, an 89 though bruh? Y’all feel like that’s disrespectful? I feel like we should all be a 99, if I’m being honest. I think we all should be a 99. That’s the hopeless side of me, like everybody should be 99. That’s me being nice!”

Well, that’s not going to happen, but here’s a free idea for the folks behind NBA2K: why not let the players rate everyone except themselves? It’s free publicity, you’d have to respect it, and fans will enjoy it. Plus the rankings would probably be more credible. You could even have space for comments and have guys like Patrick Beverly say hilariously inappropriate things.

It’d be a fun aspect to NBA2K and we think it’d go over well. Just a thought!