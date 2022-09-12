The Duke Basketball Report Podcast turns to the Duke Football Report Podcast on this Episode 443! Duke Football won against Northwestern 31-23, and we are here to recap a game that came down to inches. With Jason out for this episode, Sam and Donald break down the key moments of the game as well as the key performances. There were some big plays on offense and defense that are the reason that Duke is 2-0 in the Elko Era.

After the break, Mike Elko is reaching out to the student body in a really cool way to get them to come to football games: by giving them Duke Football jerseys with their names on the back. It’s a nice gesture to make the students feel like they’re a part of the foundation of the program. After that salute, we recap a really fun weekend in college football, with some huge upsets and one coach that is already out of a job.

The DBR Podcast always wants to hear from our listeners! Drop us a line at DBR Podcast at Gmail dot com.