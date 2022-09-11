Congratulations, Appalachian! You Were Brilliant Saturday

In 2007, in one of the great upsets in college football history, Appalachian State went into the Big House at Michigan and beat the Wolverines 34-32, blocking a final field goal as time expired.
It was beyond thrilling. It was, or should have been, impossible.
App State has long since established itself as a potent football program, something that UNC perhaps overlooked when the Mountaineers nearly got them last weekend, losing a wild one 63-61.
This Saturday made up for that.
Appalachian went into College Station, Texas, and knocked off the #6 Texas A&M Aggies to provide a bookend for the stunner in Ann Arbor.
It’s another stunning win and it’s no accident: the Mountaineers played harder, smarter and better than JImbo Fisher’s Aggies did.
Speaking of Fisher, this has not gone over well with his fan base. Fisher left Florida State, muttering about playing in a better football conference. Maybe next time he should try the Sun Belt as ASU’s conference rival Marshall knocked off Notre Dame Saturday, 26-21.
Meanwhile, as Fisher ponders what went wrong - just about everything, really - back in Boone, a massive celebration took place. They’ll never forget this - nor should they.
Here’s a thought: is Appalachian now the premier football program in the state? It’s hard to argue otherwise, and it’s not just based on this. Year in and year out, ASU is good and, at times, very good indeed. No one else has matched App State’s level of consistent excellence.
