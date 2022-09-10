Charlotte Fans Are Getting Excited About Mark Williams

It’s pretty cool that former Duke big man Mark Williams, now with the Charlotte Hornets, is still in the state. It’s only about a five-hour drive to or from Norfolk so either can get home or his parents can get there. And of course it’s no big deal to get to Durham if he wants to come visit.

Charlotte partisans seem pretty happy with Williams. As noted here before, he has a standing reach of 9-9 and is a real pain around the basket on either end of the floor.

This site and this one too are both high on Williams, citing his height, standing reach and defensive potential, all of which is true.

What we admired about Williams was how he paired his ability with a keen aptitude for the game. He passes beautifully. He runs the court as well as any big guy. He’s just got a high basketball IQ as we saw so many times.

He has a few things to work on - strength for one - but putting a big guy who runs this well on the same court with LaMelo Ball, one of the game’s great passers, is going to be a lot of fun for Hornets fans.